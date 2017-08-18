Road Closure inside the Gates

FROM PUBLIC WORKS

BY DON HOOVER

Please be informed that the area of the Community around Wildflower Drive and Thistle Loop will be without power on the Thursday, August 31.

The duration of the electrical outage will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p. m.

During that time PG&E will have to block the RESIDENT LANE because their trucks and equipment will be parked there to make the electrical connections to the newest lakefront home construction project.

This PG&E project will only take that portion of the day mentioned above.

Please plan alternate routes for your daily travel thatday to avoid traffic congestion at the North Gate

.