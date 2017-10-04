PV Mini Storage Hosts 7th Annual Community Shred Day

Penn Valley Mini Storage will host its Seventh Annual Community Shred Day event on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at their facility located at 17714 Penn Valley Drive in Penn Valley.

Individuals, families and businesses are invited to drive up and drop off their confidential and personal documents at this event. Titan Shred of Yuba City will be on site with one of their professional mobile shredding trucks. Penn Valley Mini Storage will provide free coffee and donuts for patrons to enjoy while witnessing their documents being shredded. A small donation of $5 per box will be required, with all proceeds being donated to the Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce's community CPR/AED training program for the purchase of portable AED devices for the Penn Valley community.

Shredding important documents that contain personal or confidential information, such as anything that has a signature, account number or Social Security number, as well as medical or legal information (plus credit offers) is an important preventive way to keep private information out of the wrong hands.

"We are excited to host this shredding event as one way we can help people and businesses avoid identity theft and other types of fraud," said Pam Bivens, Penn Valley Mini Storage manager. "We originally started this shredding event as a service to our customers but quickly learned that it is a popular service to benefit the entire community."

She added, "This event is just a part of our ongoing commitment to the Penn Valley community."

Once again, adding support to the annual Shred Day event will be Tri Counties Bank and the Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce.

