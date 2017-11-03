PV Holiday Market and Interfaith Food Ministry Team up for the Holidays
November 3, 2017
By Rick Kahil
IFM Board Vice President
Once again Barry Svendsen and his team at Holiday Market are offering Holiday Food Bags containing Best Yet products: Long grain rice, creamy peanut butter, tomato soup, cut Green beans and mac & cheese, a retail value of over $7. For $5 you can purchase one of these bags and the contents will be donated to Interfaith Food Ministry to be distributed to their clients, the hungry of Nevada County.
In 2016, IFM gave food to 919 Nevada County families for Thanksgiving dinners and 828 families for Christmas dinners. Donations from you and the other residents of Nevada County enabled IFM to make those holiday food distributions. The food in these bags will be included in these holiday distributions.
The bags will be available for purchase from Nov. 1 through Nov. 31. Please consider purchasing a bag or two the next time you check out at the Penn Valley Holiday Market. All you need to do is tell the cashier you would like one and it's done.
The hungry in Nevada County thank you and IFM thanks you for your generous donations.
On behalf of IFM, I would also like to thank Barry and the Holiday Market staff for making this happen.
God bless and Happy Holidays!!
