Pump Spill in Lake Wildwood

Important Notice –

On Sunday late morning, we experienced a short power failure in much of Lake Wildwood. The Nevada County San District experienced call out alarms for a number of the sewer lift stations which is normal procedure. They found all but one functioning properly. At lift station 22 (19386 Chaparral Circle), the power failure had created a surge that tripped the level sensing equipment. With no level sensing equipment functioning to set the pumps to run, the levels reached a height that allowed a release from the first manhole upstream.

The District estimated that as much as 1,874 gallons may have been released with as much as 1,680 gallons reaching the Lake. As a result, the area around the green belt on Chaparral Circle and the area where Wildwood Creek (the Golf Course creek) enters the bay have been posted and testing initiated. As soon as the spill safely dissipates, the posting will be lifted. This spill is a separate incident and NOT directly related to the E. Coli investigation.

Both Administration and the Association Board are very concerned about this incident and will be conferring with the Sanitation District on ways to prevent this in the future. The safety of our community is of utmost importance. We also thank the Sanitation District for their prompt response and containment.