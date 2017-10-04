Public Safety Committee Report

By John Ewald

The new flashing radar speed signs have been on Wildflower Drive for one month now. Residents are already reporting a decrease in speeders! It's a good start.

At the monthly Public Safety Committee (PSC) meeting Thursday, Sept. 14, Ben McNulty, Stonegate Security Director, reported he is continuing his efforts to work with Nevada County to allow the District Attorney to process CHP citations on Lake Wildwood roadways. The eventual goal is to have CHP officers supplement traffic enforcement. Currently CHP only responds to vehicle accidents and DUI cases but does not perform "routine traffic patrols."

McNulty also reports Stonegate is currently making preparations for road closures and protection during our annual Halloween trick or treating. This year's road closure will be on Lake Forest Drive, between Ringtail and Lake Wildwood Drive. Lake Forest Drive will be closed to all vehicular traffic from 5 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. to ensure a safe environment for families and their children.

Stonegate is responding to our citizens' concerns of abuse of amenity use. A program is underway to notify contractors (builders, tradesmen, gardeners and landscapers, etc.) their Lake Wildwood passes do not include use of amenities, such as kayaking, fishing or swimming. Unauthorized use of Lake Wildwood amenities may result in citations from Security. These citations may also be issued to the resident/property owner who "called in" the guest. Any unauthorized vehicles in park lots are also subject to being towed.

The Lake Wildwood Yacht Club announced a new program intended to remind boaters of nighttime restrictions. The blue light at Commodore Park marina indicates dusk and nighttime lake regulations, such as reduce speed, stop towing or water skiing, and display of nighttime nautical lights.

The Lake Wildwood Board has requested the PSC to bring up to date CC&R sections relating to security issues. A PSC subcommittee has been appointed and is meeting to review various sections.

Statistics from Stonegate Security, Aug. 7–Sept. 6:

Notices of Violation for Speed/Vehicular Traffic – 48

Public Assistance Requests to Residents – 32

Medical Responses – 26

Loose Dog Reports – 18

Barking Dog Reports – 15

Lake Safety Violation Contacts – 4

Incidents of Burglary Reported – 2

Incident of Vandalism Reported – 1