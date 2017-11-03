PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE—Read the 2017 Fire Guide

The recent fire in our area requiring evacuation of our entire complex was a major event requiring all our resources. Some members expressed some areas of concern indicating there is a need for improvement.

The Public Safety Committee would like to stress the following:

• Read the 2017 Fire Guide. It was an insert in The Union a couple of months ago. It can also be found by searching 2017 Fire Guide, Nevada County or https://www.mynevadacounty.com/1536/Fire-Season-Guide.

A hard copy is available at the Penn Valley fire station. This guide contains a wealth of information for those of us who live in an areawhere fire danger is real. If you need help obtaining a copy, contact me Gene Vander Plaats, 432-0669 or genovp@msn.com.

• If you have not already done so, sign up for CODERED. You can go to Nevada County Office of Emergency Service (OES) or search CODE RED, Nevada County or https://www.mynevadacounty.com/1293/CodeRED-Emergency-Alerts. If you need additional help, call Nevada County OES. Sign up your home phone, cell phone, e-mail and any other device you communicate with.

• Have an old style wire phone (like the princess phones) and have that plugged in at all times. If the power is off, the wireless phones will not work (they require power); that old style phone should still work.

• Read the LWA Emergency Plan found on the website. It is a lengthy document but contains valuable information for our members if and when faced with a multitude of different types of emergencies. It also lists the emergency exits.

• Get to know your neighbors. If someone needs help in evacuating, for example, learn that prior to the emergency and you may be able to assist them.

• Every emergency incident is different and may require different action on your part. Use the tools available to be prepared.

The Public Safety Committee has an opening for a voting member. If interested, please fill out an application (found on the LWA website or in the Administration Office) and return to the Administration office.