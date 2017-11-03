President’s Message — Rejoice in the colors of Fall!

By Jack Valentine, President LWA

Fall has definitely arrived in Lake Wildwood and all of Nevada County as evidenced by the beautiful colors on exhibit. We can rejoice in these colors and trees thanks to the outstanding work of our local fire fighters, emergency responders, and our own Lake Wildwood security staff and Public Works – all who gave above and beyond the call of duty to protect our community.

We will never be able to adequately thank them for all they did to keep the Lake Wildwood Community safe on that early October morning.

As to the business of our Association. The lake lowering is well underway and we hope for a dry several weeks to allow the desilting process to be completed. The desilting materials will be deposited on the Holub Ranch property.

The Association audit has been completed and was reported at last month's Board meeting. Phase One of Unit 4 is nearly completed and NID can now proceed with returning the flow of drainage water to its natural state.

Residents on Lake Forest and Ringtail are preparing for the annual Lake Wildwood Trick or Treat on October 31st for the children in our community along with their guests. Preparations are well underway, I am told, for many holiday related activities here in Lake Wildwood – a very busy time of year.

Be sure to watch your e-bits for announcements regarding these events. Resurfacing road work has been completed with some inconveniences to residents which have been noted and will be addressed prior to next year's road re-surfacing.

By the time you read this the Safety Committee meeting will have been held and I hope many of your were able to attend.