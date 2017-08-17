Persons drunk and disorderly at our parks—a criminal misdemeanor

Public Safety Committee Report for August

By John Ewald, Public Safety Chair

The Lake Wildwood Public Safety Committee (PSC) had our monthly meeting August 10. Several items were discussed including rowdy behavior at our beach parks, marijuana smoking in our parks, and the use of parks and beaches by non-residents. Several concerned residents attended the meeting to bring these issues to the attention of the PSC and to Stonegate Security Director Benjamin McNulty.

If persons are drunk and disorderly at our parks, it may be (and most likely is) a criminal misdemeanor violation of California Penal Code section 415, just as it would be in any public area. This violation should be reported to the Sheriff's Dept, by calling 911. Many residents still prefer to call LWW security, but ultimately it is a situation that may result in an arrest and needs to have a police response. Loud rowdy behavior, profanity, and drunkenness does not contribute to the family atmosphere we all want to enjoy in our public areas.

Use of the parks and beaches by non-residents seems to have greatly increased and is particularly noticeable by the lack of available parking in the parking lots. LWW residents expressed frustration when they go to use the parks they are often unable to find parking spaces, picnic tables, and space in general because of use by outsiders. This is evidenced by their observations of the number of vehicles at parks not displaying proper guest passes or member stickers.

Some immediate relief may be insight. The LWW Board has recently authorized a tow company to begin towing unauthorized vehicles from parking lots. In addition, members who authorize guests to enter Lake Wildwood, to use amenities, without accompanying them, may also receive LWW fines for not following proper guest protocols.

Speeding vehicles continues to be a major concern of LWW residents. Security Director, Benjamin McNulty, acknowledged this. In addition to citations written by LWW Security officers, he is continuing his efforts to supplement traffic enforcement, and speeding in particular, by getting CHP patrols, inside the gates. He has been meeting with the Nevada County District Attorney and other county personnel to iron out details.

The new flashing radar signs continue to sit in the box, waiting to be installed by public works.

All residents are reminded of the importance to register with Nevada County "CODE RED" to receive emergency information, via phones or email, in the event of a disaster such as a fire or earthquake. It's easy to sign up on the internet at the Nevada County website.

Statistics from Stonegate Security:

July 6 – August 6

54 Notices of Violation for Traffic Enforcement

31 Public Assistance requests

44 Medical Aid/Rescues

14 Barking Dogs reported

23 Loose Dogs reported

13 Lake Violations

1 Vandalism

1 Theft reported