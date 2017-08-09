Partners in English Language Learning Seeks Volunteer Tutors | TheUnion.com

(left to right) PiELL Student Gladys with her tutor Marlee Chamberlin.

Our mission at Partners in English Language Learning (PiELL) is to help English language learners become thriving members of our community by offering one-on-one English language tutoring and building bridges that foster cross-cultural respect, understanding and friendship. Our tutors are the ones who make that happen.

Our students give many reasons for wanting to improve their English skills. They are striving to make a better life for themselves and for their families. They want to be better equipped to deal with parental school responsibilities, family medical issues, communicate with employers and understand the checkout transaction as they buy groceries. Simply put, they want to be able to do the things we do every day.

Becoming thriving members of our community by going through the process of learning English is often a difficult and scary journey. PiELL volunteer tutors are there to help our students reach their goals.

Tutors work with their adult students one on one, committing to a minimum of one hour a week, at a time and place that is convenient for both the tutor and the student. Many of our tutors will tell you that the time with their student is their favorite time of the week. The tutors know they are making a difference.

To be a tutor, no formal teaching experience is necessary, and English is the only language required. All you need is a kind heart and a willingness to help others. PiELL provides training, resource tutors as mentors, semi-annual tutor get-togethers to exchange ideas and a resource library.

We are offering a two-day volunteer tutor training on Sept. 30 and Oct. 7. You must attend both days, eight hours per day. You'll be glad you did!

For more information, call (530) 265-2116, or go to http://www.piell.org.