Landscape Painting

The Wildwood Art and Photo Club welcomes local artist Linda Roemisch to their Sept. 8 meeting in the Manzanita Room at the Community Center. Linda is a contemporary representational plein air and studio artist, specializing in oil and pastel landscapes.

The art of painting "en plein air" simply means painting on location in the open air. Linda is drawn to painting landscapes, especially waterscapes. She sums up her passion with this quote by Robert Henri: "A true artist renders the landscape as a living thing on canvas."

Linda is a member in the following organizations: Associate and board member of Pastel Society of the West Coast; associate member of California Art Club, Reno Tahoe Plein Air Painters, Nevada County Plein Air Painters and ArtClan.

Her work can be seen at the Art and Soul Gallery, Markleeville, California, and ArtWorks Gallery, Grass Valley. Visitors are welcome. Refreshments will be provided.