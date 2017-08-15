‘Our tasks at hand are many.’ — New LAW President

By Jack Valentine, President, LWA

Greetings to all of you. I want to begin my article by extending a deep sense of gratitude to all of you who have offered your support, help and guidance as I assume the role of president of the Lake Wildwood Board of Directors. Many have made these offers and I thank each and everyone of you.

Our tasks at hand are many. Recently, the Board approved the expenditure of funds to begin the first phase of Area 4 culvert reconstruction. Work on this project has commenced as I write and hopes are it will be finished by the middle of October — the official start of our rainy season.

We are also making plans for lowering of the lake around the first week in October so dredging can begin. Due to last year's exceptionally heavy rains, we have acquired a great deal more silt near the Deer Creek entrance, necessitating dredging to open the water flow channel as Deer Creek enters the lake.

We are also preparing for our annual road resurfacing, which we anticipate to begin in late August.

A special Board meeting regarding this work will have been held prior to the publication of this issue of TWI.

The team working on converting our construction loan to a permanent loan is making progress and hopes to have this process completed as soon as possible.

Our receivables team is also making great progress as notices sent have received, in many cases, prompt payment of past-due delinquencies.

I urge all of you to attend the Board meetings and learn first-hand what is happening here in Lake Wildwood and the many tasks and issues your BOD deals with on a daily basis.