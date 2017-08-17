Number of E.Coli Victims reaches 18

Public Health Department

Lake Wildwood E. Coli Update

As of today, there are eighteen cases linked to the recent E.Coli 0157 outbreak. Of the eighteen cases, twelve are children and six are adults. All reported illnesses are associated with playing in the water at Commodore Beach in Lake Wildwood or taking care of someone who is infected. The best method of prevention when caring for an ill person is frequent washing and drying of your hands.

There have been a total of ten hospitalizations and of those, nine have been discharged home. To date, of those with laboratory-confirmed E.coli 0157, the onset of symptoms has ranged from July 20-29, 2017. The Public Health Department will continue to follow up on reports of illness received from health care providers.

The five public beaches at Lake Wildwood remain closed, and the no swimming advisory remains in effect for the lake. The Environmental Health Department continues to take samples from around the lake for testing; however, the cause of the outbreak remains under investigation.

The Public Health Department would like to take this opportunity to remind you not to swim in any recreational waters or pools if you are experiencing any gastrointestinal symptoms, until at least two weeks after your symptoms are gone. Please consult your private medical provider should you have any concerns about your health.