No meeting in August due to Invitational | TheUnion.com

Wildwood Niners

By Joan Bachus

Captain Patti welcomed all to our July 18 general meeting. She explained that we would not be having an August meeting, due to our scheduled Aug. 15 Invitational. If you are not participating in the tournament, you may still sign up for the breakfast ($14) and/or luncheon ($16) on Aug. 15. The sign-up is available in the Niner envelope in the Pro Shop Niner.

The next general meeting will take place Sept. 19, at 11:30 a.m., in the Cedar Room. Sign-up is in our Pro Shop envelope.

As you already know, there are two shared bulletin boards with our Niner information on the wall in the hall by the entrance to the Pro Shop. Additional bulletin boards will soon be in place. The Clubhouse decor committee will be in charge of the installation.

Judy Pappas spoke to us about the Niner "Casino on the Ritz" party being planned for Nov. 15. There will be a special early ticket purchase available for Niners only beginning on Sept. 1. You must mail your checks to Marilyn Heald.

There will be a dinner buffet in the Pine Room for gamblers only from 5 to 7 p.m., $25. There are 80 dinner tickets available.

The Casino will be in the Cedar Room from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Casino will be $30. At the time this is being written, prizes already include a flat screen TV, men's and women's watches, jewelry and gift certificates.

There will be no refunds on tickets sold on Sept. 1; however, you may resell your tickets in October after you have received them.

Judy also let us know that dealers are needed to volunteer for one-hour shifts. The dealers must know how to play Blackjack and be quick counters. A dealer may be female or male and do not need to be a Niner. To volunteer please call Jan Loggins, 432-3992, or Shirley Miller, 432- 9609.

Our 2017 WNHGA River Valley Team Play concluded on July 13 when the teams met at Rancho Murieta. Our Lake Wildwood team did extremely well this year and we should begin by thanking our Team Play captains Arlene Thelen, Jean Hardy and Jerri Morello for the great job they have done! Arlene referred to it as a "short, compact season," but it also takes a lot of time and effort for the job they do during that short season.

Our team — consisting of Sharon Meyer, Alma Ortega-Avery, Sue Holthaus, Annette Saavedra, Lonni Hoyt, Deborah Stein, Linda Campbell, Jerri Morello, Cyndi Yano, Patti Haney, Pat Perbetsky, Rose Frazier-Hart, Cheri Mayfield and Judy Armstrong — really did a great job of representing Lake Wildwood. Give them your congratulations when you see them.

In the final match at Rancho Murieta, Cold Springs finished in first place and will represent our River Valley A division at the championship, to be held at Pine Mountain Lake on Aug. 10. Second place was won by Rancho Murieta. Our great team won third place, only one point behind Rancho Murieta. Fourth place was won by Cameron Park, with Yolo Fliers in fifth place.

The Sept. 7 "Golf for Two" plans are moving right along. Kat Tuttle told us the tournament will have a Hawaiian theme and a nine-hole scramble format, with players participating in four-player teams. You and your golf partner will be paired with another two-player team.

The tournament is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. with check-in and a putting contest. There will be a 4 p.m. shotgun start. Happy hour at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. are planned for the Cedar Room. Cost is $28 per player (sign-up in pairs). Cost for a non-playing dinner guest is $23. Emails will be sent out with details regarding this event. Sign-up flyers, deadline Aug. 31, are in the Pro Shop.

Membership chairman Sara Peterson announced that we now have 103 members! Those three new members include Valerie Lilienthal, Rita Texeira and Sally Ramsey. Welcome to the Niners; we are so glad to have you join us!

Kathy Hendricks, our WNHGA delegate, announces that we had three Niners playing in Rancho Murieta's invitational on June 22. Nine of our Niners played in the invitational at Valley Hi CC on July 20.

Kathy distributed registration forms for Almaden CC nine-hole invitational, to be held on Sept. 7, in San Jose. This is billed as a "Murder Mystery Golf Tournament" and forms must be returned by Aug. 10. See Kathy if you did not receive one.

In addition, there are only two Open Days remaining in 2017: Sept. 26, deadline Aug. 18, Diablo CC in Diablo; and Sept. 27, deadline Aug. 18, Sequoyah CC in Oakland. Watch for emails.

Our annual Niner invitational tournament "Chicks with Sticks," scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 15, is getting closer. Lonni Hoyt is looking for Niners to make raffle baskets for this event. She really needs for more Niners to step up for the job. Please give her a call at (530) 559-3085. The baskets need to be delivered to Judy Armstrong by the 7th or 8th of August.

The next TWI will be published Aug. 18. My deadline is Aug. 6. Please send me any information you would like to have included as soon as possible. My email address is in our roster. Thank you.