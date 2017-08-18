Niner Club Champion Dianne Riel, gross score for the three-day event 154!

WILDWOOD NINERS

By Joan Bachus

I wish I could begin this article relating all the great things about our 2017 Invitational. Unfortunately the deadline for this edition was before Aug. 15, so I will be including the Hippie Chicks results in the Sept. 1 TWI.

Plans for our Nov. 15 "Casino on the Ritz" party are moving right along. Niners, do not forget to get your checks to Marilyn Heald by Sept. 1, our special early ticket purchase date. Please note this important change, tickets for the Dinner Buffet (only for gamblers) in the Pine Room have been changed to $28. The tickets for the Casino remain at $30.

Dealers are still needed for one-hour shifts. Call Shirley Miller, 432-9609, for information.

The Tiki Tee-Off Scramble and Dinner is scheduled for Sept. 7. The cost, which includes the Scramble Tournament dinner and prizes, is $28 per person. The sign-up deadline is Aug. 31. Sign-up forms are available in the Pro Shop Niner envelope. You sign up in pairs and you will need your partner's GHIN# if your partner is not a Lake Wildwood Niner. If you have any questions, contact Kat Tuttle at 432-4133.

Our Niner Club Championship for 2017 is now in the history book. Linda Campbell did an outstanding job organizing this event. She sends her thanks to all the markers who participated and especially Harry Diamond for getting the 18-Hole men to mark for us. She also thanks the 30 players for enduring the heat. Of course she also expresses thanks for all the continued support from Jim and Carlis.

Congratulations are now in order for our 2017 Niner Club Champion Dianne Riel, whose gross score for the three-day event was 154!

Congratulations to our Net winners. Flight One: First Place, Nancy Black, 114; Second Place, Mary Sowers, 115. Flight Two: First Place, Rose Frazier-Hart, 104; Second Place, Sara Peterson, 116. Flight Three: First Place, Lonni Hoyt, 110; Second Place, Kathy Tuttle, 111.

Next is the July Outstanding Play recognition. Thank you, Peggy, for your report.

July chip-ins were scored by Judy Blue on #13 and #6, Rita Texeira on #10 and #3, Jody Stover #13, Arlene Thelen on #10, Caryl Fairfull on #5, Carol Bastelier (Dunbar) on #5 and Joan Broomfield on #5.

Pat Paulo had a birdie on Hole #1 on July 25.

July Break Net awards: Deborah Stein, 34, 30; Cyndi Yano, 35; Sara Peterson, 32; Claire Short, 35; Carla Ford, 24; Rose Frazier-Hart, 34; Claire Ross, 34; Kathy Tuttle, 35; Dianne Riel, 35; Pat Perbetsky, 34; Sharon Meyer, 34; Annette Saavedra, 35; Barbara Tagg, 33; Carol Bastelier (Dunbar), 33; Joan Lawver, 33; Elizabeth Kobayashi, 35; Arlene Thelen, 35; and Kathy Tuttle, 32.

The July Break 50 award went to Sharon Meyer when she had 49 on the Back Nine.

July Monthly Low Net prize went to Carla Ford when she scored a 24 on the Front Nine.

Congratulations to all of these Outstanding Players.

Next, the Most Improved Golfer results for July. Most Improved Niner was Dianne Riel. The First runner-up was Rose Frazier-Hart. Second runner-up was Gail Murphey. Third runner-up was Kathy Tuttle. Congratulations to all of you.

Our next luncheon meeting is scheduled for Sept. 19 in the Cedar Room. Information should become available via email and I should also receive it for the Sept. 1 TWI. My deadline for the Sept. 1 TWI is Aug. 20.