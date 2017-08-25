LWA Attorney to Outline HOA Rules

A special Board of Directors meeting will be conducted Friday, August 30, for Orientation & Discussion of Community Associations and the Legal Issues of Interest to All Owner Associations

August 30, 2017 9 a.m. ▪ Community Center, Manzanita Room

In attendance, and ketnote speaker will be LWA’s legal councel, Curt Sproul.

The Wildwood membership is urged to attend

Discussion includes:

–The Board will be given a general introduction of attorney Curt Sproul's experience in the representation of owner associations and other nonprofits, and his affiliation with the Lake Wildwood community.

ASSOCIATIONS VS. NONPROFIT CORPORATIONS AND GOVERNING DOCUMENTS –The Board will discuss how owner associations differ from other nonprofit corporations. The role of the various governing documents: CC&Rs, Articles & Bylaws.

Recommended Stories For You

EFFECTIVE USE OF LEGAL COUNSEL –The Board will discuss making effective use of the Association's legal counsel. The lessons from Ironwood v Solomon and Fleur du Lac.

FIDUCIARIES –The Board will discuss the importance of the role of directors as fiduciaries and what it means to hold a position that involves "fiduciary duties" and "fiduciary obligations".

CORPORATE STRUCTURE–The Board will discuss the topic of corporate structure, including Directors and executive management roles and responsibilities.

CONFIDENTIALITY–The Board will discuss the importance of maintaining the confidentiality of communications from legal counsel that are marked as "confidential/attorney-client privilege" as well as discussions between the Board of Directors and the Association's attorney.

OPEN MEETING ACT–The Board will discuss the Open Meeting Act and the definition of what constitutes a "meeting" under the Act.

IMPORTANCE OF MINUTES–The Board will discuss the Importance of Minutes & How to Prepare Minutes:

a.The role of minutes and the guiding principle of minute preparation

b.The maintenance of executive session minutes and how those minutes differ from Open

Meeting minutes

c.Davis-Stirling Act Requirements

d.The problem with the Davis-Stirling Act's reference to "draft minutes"

RESOLVING ASSOCIATION/PROPERTY OWNER DISPUTES–

The Board will discuss resolving Association/property owner disputes (IDR & ADR)

RECENT UPDATES IN THE LAW–The Board will discuss recent updates in the law such as Civil Code section 4041.

ISSUES THAT ARE SPECIFIC TO LAKE WILDWOOD–The Board will discuss issues that are specific to Lake Wildwood Association.

a.Reserve Planning (Browning Reserve Group)

b.Fashioning a long-term solution for drainage issues

c.Water quality in Lake Wildwood and the Sierra Streams Institute

d.Governing Document Revision Project

e.Committee Liaisons

i.Responsibility of Liaisons when they cannot attend meetings

ii.Responsibility of Liaisons to listen when attending Committee meetings and provide input/advice when requested by the Committee

Members are encouraged to attend the meeting in the Community Center Manzanita Room, especially if they have any interest in the above agenda items.