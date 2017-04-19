‘Let me be clear -it’s a lot of work!’ | TheUnion.com

By Mike Rodriguez, Chair, LWA Board of Directors

There continues to be lots of activity at our new clubhouse, The Oaks. I am told the weather will eventually improve and as it does we expect to expand operations even further.

Our team has been working extremely hard, putting in lots of hours. Mitch and Chef Chris have been working especially hard. Those of us unfamiliar with restaurant operations may not understand how much work goes into starting a restaurant from scratch. Let me be clear -it’s a lot of work! Developing menus, staffing, ordering food and beverages are just small pieces. When you add in training, establishing standard operating procedures, running a bar, events and catering, and covering a lot of geography….well, you get the picture.

We’ve operated long enough now to get a better feel for our strengths and the areas in which we will continually be challenged. We decided it was time to make a few changes that should better position us to meet increasing expectations.

We observed a clear need to expand our event planning as well as strengthen our day to day operations. You’ll see some new faces as we conduct some restructuring.

One of the new faces you’ll see belongs to Amy Paulsen. Amy has extensive experience in all aspects of restaurant operations with a considerable focus on event planning. Amy will be assuming the overall role of Director of Food and Beverage where her breadth of experience will be invaluable as we expand operations.

Amy worked at a variety of restaurants and clubs throughout the country, most recently at Winchester Country Club and Granite Bay. You’ll see Amy out and about immediately. Please take the opportunity to welcome her to the team.

Mitch Wilson will take over responsibility as Restaurant and BarManager. As our customer base has expanded we need ever more focus on the day-to-day operations to enable us to serve multiple locations efficiently and effectively. We have yet to expand our morning offerings, which will bring additional challenges. Restructuring will free up Mitch to spend more time with staff in these areas.

A few weeks ago we also began moving Sally Fox into the role of Event and Catering Manager. Sally is not exactly new as she has been doing a great job in our Administrative offices. Sally has been doing a bit of double duty for a few weeks as we backfilled her old position. But the transition is complete. Sally brings with her a solid background in event planning and will operate as the key point of contact for both internal and external events. It helps that she is extremely detail oriented and customer focused. Events and event planning absorb a lot of time and that’s where Sally comes in. We proceeded cautiously in filling this position.

In hindsight, too cautiously given the amount of work involved.Chef Chris will also report to Amy continuing to do what he has been doing -creating gastronomic delights for young and not so young. Indeed, I know Chef Chris can’t wait to expand his offerings as the seasons change and the customer base expands.

By adding Amy we improve our overall experience level and enable Mitch to focus on operations, key to sustaining our success. Sally will help us focus on internal and external events. At the same time, Sally will be helped by Amy’s experience in both small and large event planning and development. Collectively, we believe this restructuring brings both more experience and more focus to key areas. The Oaks is quickly becoming the place to be. Once the weather improves we know we will be challenged even more.

More people, more events both large and small, and more just hanging out.