Lake Treatment & Advisory Update | TheUnion.com

Commodore Beach Closure and No Swim Advisory

With the exception of the initial test results from the County Health Department that led to the Beach Closure and No Swim Advisory, we have no other test results from the County. However, we have been informed by the County that samples at each beach have been taken and submitted to the lab. The Association is also conducting tests. Samples for the Association's tests were taken this morning (Tuesday, August 1). Typically we receive results within 24 hours. Regardless of whether or not results are available tomorrow, you will receive additional information regarding this matter. Commodore Beach Closure and No Swim Advisory is still in effect.