Junior Lifeguards in Training

Lifeguarding is not a job for the weak and wary as the Junior Lifeguards (age 12–14 years old) quickly realized.

During the first week in August, a Junior Lifeguard course was held at the community center and pool in Lake Wildwood, taught by lifeguard instructor Eileen Duryea.

The week-long class went through some of the skills that lifeguards have to learn and test on to become certified. The majority of the class was spent in the pool learning and practicing skills, but it also included classroom lectures.

Jr. Lifeguards learned the process of identifying a drowning victim, activating an emergency action plan and using the proper method to enter and save the victim as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Although there is a lot of work still ahead of them, the Junior Lifeguards now know what they have to work on to become certified.

The week ended with students filling out a sample application and going through a mock interview. Hopefully, the skills learned will help them in their future careers as lifeguards!

Congratulations to all of the students on a job well done!