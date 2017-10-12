In Lake Wildwood—Rescheduled This Week:
October 12, 2017
*Jazz at The Cedar – Tickets On Sale Thursday, October 12
*Garbage Pick-Up Will Be Saturday, October 14
Tickets for Jazz at the Cedar will be on sale Thursday, October 12 in the Dogwood Room at 9 a.m. Any remaining tickets may be purchased at the Community Center office. (Jazz at the Cedar will be held Thursday, October 26 at 7:30 p.m. featuring John Cocuzzi Courtet Plus 1).
*Garbage Pick-Up
Garbage pick-up will be on Saturday, October 14.
If your trash is full, there are three dumpster sites where trash can be dumped:
10592 Spensville Road, Park N Ride, Rough & Ready and Commercial Drive.
