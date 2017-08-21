If it has a motor. You want to show it off? Bring it!

The Lake Wildwood Social Committee presents the third annual October Fest Motor Show on Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Commodore Park.

If it has a motor and you would like to show it off, bring it. Cars, trucks, golf carts, boats and trailered motorcycles are all welcome! Vehicle entry is only $10 per owner, no matter how many vehicles you enter. Get your entry forms now at the Community Center or Administration Office or by emailing bettytowne@comcast.net. For questions call 205-9652.

You can come and see all the great vehicles for free! Mark your calendars now and come spend a delightful day at this popular event. Coffee and pastries are available to purchase at 8:30 a.m. Beer and wine, grilled BBrats an Sauerkraut are all available to purchase from 11–4. Yummy root beer floats available starting at 1 p.m.