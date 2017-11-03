Holiday Food Drive for families in Penn Valley

Helping Friends and Neighbors in Need

By Nicole Van Vacas Gagnon

The last few years the Rotary Club of Penn Valley has led an effort to feed local families over the Winter holidays in partnership with the Parent Teacher Organization (PTOs) from the local schools, and the Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce. With additional participation of many community volunteers, Holiday Market, and Grocery Outlet of Grass Valley, 30 families will receive an abundant Holiday meal, and sustaining foods for the duration of the school break. These families are recommended by school staff, and remain otherwise anonymous to all the participating groups.

Please consider participating again by donating Holiday Market WOW points, or bringing non-perishable foods to the school classrooms or office. Each school will be coordinating their own food drive, and should be contacted separately for more information. For the WOW points, these can be donated any time during the checkout with your cashier and in increments of 1000. The Rotary Club of Penn Valley will have some members at a table by the Holiday Market on Saturday, November 11 and 18th. Any form of contribution is a fairly quick way to help neighbors in need over the holidays. Although the recipients stay anonymous, a few have written letters or contacted members directly to express appreciation and gratitude.

The Rotary Club of Penn Valley meets most Tuesdays at noon at Players Pizza. The Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce has open networking breakfasts on the first Thursday of each month, at 7a.m. at Buttermaker's Cottage in Western Gateway Park. New members, participants, and volunteers are always welcome.