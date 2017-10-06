Goose Patrol Staying Busy

Due to the large number of geese in our parks, the Board of Directors many years ago approved the formation of a "Goose Patrol." These 25-30 canines and their handlers have volunteered to patrol our Parks, Beaches, Lake and Golf Course to keep them as free as possible of geese. We want to thank our volunteers for their willingness and commitment to support the LW Goose Control Project. You may have seen these dogs in the Parks and wondered why they were allowed to run free. The dogs and handlers for this program are authorized, after qualifying for the program, to make regular patrols of their assigned park and disperse the geese into the water.

The "Goose Patrol" dogs may be easily identified by the scarf they wear, as well as by a bright yellow vest worn by their owners and an ID card. The Association asks that you allow these volunteers to complete their task. They are doing a service for all residents and guests of Lake Wildwood.

Please remember that the only dogs allowed in the Parks, Beaches, and on the Golf Course are members of the "Goose Patrol."Thank you for your cooperation in walkingyour leashed dogs on Lake Wildwood streets within the fog line –and don't forget your plastic bag for cleaning up after your dog!

Please don't feed geese or ducks in our Community. Not only is it illegal to feed all wild animals, but it encourages the very problem that we are trying to control.

All residents are encouraged to call the Security Gates at 432-2258 or 432-1166 when the office is closed about geese in the Parks or on the Golf Course, since many of the greens are not visible from the road.

A goose dog and owner will be sent to help resolve the situation. We appreciate your efforts to reduce the goose population by letting us know the location of the geese and ducks.