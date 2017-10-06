GM Report—New Chef picked, No new Lake info

By Bob Mariani

General Manager

Owners Who Rent Homes: As a reminder, the fees related to rentals were changed in the current Association Budget. If you are renting your home, the Owner's Administrative Fee is $100 and there is a refundable deposit of $500. The tenant also must pay a refundable deposit of $150. Tenants must request a deposit refund within 30 days after the tenant moves out or the deposit will be retained by the Association. The deposits are collected to pay for any fees that are not paid when the tenant moves out.

Food & Beverage: The new Executive Chef, Eric Osti started a few days ago. We are very pleased to have Chef Eric joins us, bringing such excellent experience, most recently with Dingus Mc Gee's.

Please give Chef Eric an opportunity to get his feet on the ground over the next few weeks. Once he is fully organized with new menus and a properly staffed back of the house, I'm confident we'll be able to enjoy enhancements to all of our meals, especially our weekend menu dinner service and banquets.

Lake: Since the update that was sent out last week, there's essentially no new news in regard to the E. coli situation. In regard to the lowering of the Lake and the de-silting project, those items are proceeding as planned. The Lake is slowly being lowered now and a greater level of lowering will begin October 15,so, please remove your boats ASAP.

Major Projects: There's not much change in this area from last week. As noted above, the Lake de-silting is coming up in a few weeks. The Unit 4 Drainage/Culverts are coming along on schedule and the road surfacing/repair is essentially complete.

COMMUNITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

Halloween: Here's anotherreminder that donations are needed for the kiddos. As you may know, Trick or Treat will take place on Lake Forest Drive between Lake Wildwood and Ringtail. To assure that there are plenty of goodies for the kids, please donate candy or money so that candy can be purchased. Let's make sure this is a fun time for all