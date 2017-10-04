Gathering Chickadees

Chickadee Court held their 19th annual picnic on Saturday, Sept. 17, in the driveway of the Eck family. Over 50 neighbors gathered to eat, drink and mingle with friends and make some new ones. Tri-tip and chicken were served and prepared by the Holiday Market butchers. Self-appointed "mayor" of Chickadee, Jerry Biagini acted as emcee welcoming new neighbors and giving them an opportunity to introduce themselves. Festivities went late into the evening, with games and good cheer. Next up is the Chickadee Court annual golf tournament in October.