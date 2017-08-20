Fire near Beale Air Base
August 20, 2017
As of 4:30 Sunday afternoon, firefighters from CalFire-Nevada-Yuba untis were battling a 600 acre blaze on Land adjacent to Beale Air Force Base.
The fire reportedly stated around 2:30. At 3:30, Dozers and retardant were reported to be making good progress at containment.
The vegetation fire was reported along Chuck Yeager Road.
Fire reported out. 950 acres scorched.
