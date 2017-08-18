Family Golf Coming To LWW

THE SOCIAL CONNECTION

Have you ever wanted to play golf with your wife and children and didn't feel that you had enough knowledge about golf to have a fun time? Well now is your opportunity to enjoy your Golf Course at Lake Wildwood under the direction of Jim Knight, Head Golf Pro, and his assistant Carlis Gilbert, both PGA Class A professionals. The Course will be open to families on Saturday, September 2 with tee times starting at 4:30 p.m. If you need clubs, we will provide them. The cost is $5 per person. Prior to teeing off, you and your family will participate in a Swing Clinic, and learn some rules and etiquette. After three holes on the Course, you can enjoy our new Clubhouse and visit with other families. If your child can walk and talk, they are ready for the Lake Wildwood Social Connection. Call the Pro Shop at (530) 432-1163 Ext. 2 to sign up for this fun event. See you there.

Join Couples Twilight

Couples Twilight will be held this month on Tuesday, August 29 with a shotgun start at 4:30 p.m.

This monthly tournament is a great way to meet other couples and enjoy an evening of golf with a great dinner afterwards. The dinner is Chicken Cordon Bleu, vegetables, roasted potatoes, salad and a small desert.

The cost is $32 per couple for dinner and $10 for the tournament fee. Any golfer who is not an annual must also pay for a nine- hole green fee of $25. Drop by the Pro Shop to sign up for this fun event and become part of the Lake Wildwood Social Connection