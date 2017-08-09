Down to our final tournament to determine TPC champion. | TheUnion.com

Men's 18 Hole Club

By Glenn Martin

We are almost at the end of our 2017 Men's 18-Hole Club season. We just finished our July tournament and have our 2 round August tournament next to close out our season. This will definitely come down to our final tournament to determine our first winner and 2017 TPC champion.

The turn-out for our tournaments has been great this year, thanks to our over worked and underpaid Tournament director Jeff Davis and the Dan Bartlett for the creation of our TPC Cup. I also want to thank all of our members for their support of this format, and all the fun and competitive golf that has been played this year. I am glad I took up this game when I retired, I've meet a lot of good people now I just have to find the fairway. Good luck on the rest of your season.

Scholarship Fund: Six candidates from Nevada Union High School applied for our scholarship this year. It was a tough decision and after all was considered, the scholarship was awarded to Nicholas Whittlesey. Nicholas will be attending Gonzaga University in the fall. Congratulations and good luck on your future efforts.

July (ABCD) Four Ball Net

1st, Ron, Marenco, Chuck Cavalli, Marty Greenwood and Dale Greenhalgh (Net 120); 2nd, Bob Lambertus, Charley Stein, Ken Schroeder and Dick O'Toole (Net 121); 3rd, three-way tie — Bob Pucci, Bob Roeder, Mike Stratman and John Brusher (Net 123); Greg Agar, Gene Vanderplatts, Frank Robertson and George Gutnik; Tim Marino, Ron Ban, Miguel Martinez and Ronald Bud Zink (Net 123).

July Four Ball Net

Flight 1: 1st, Tom Fredman, James Keck (-9); 2nd, Ted Pray, Michael Bazzani (-7); 3rd, Larry Selig, Robert Trujillo (-4).

Flight 2: 1st, Orv LeNoue, Darrell Hendricks (-12); 2nd, John Paulo, Bill Black (-6); 2nd, Gene E. Palmer, Jerry Green (-6); 2nd, James Voss, Ed Quintal.

Flight 3: 1st, Michael Avery, Dave Loucks (-14); 2nd, Oliver Nordby, Ron McCauley (-13); 3rd, Bill Brewster, Paul Oppenheim (-9).

Flight 4: 1st, Dennia Armstrong, Craig Dean (-14); 2nd, Tom Lalli, Robert Schaefer (-11); 3rd, Kenneth Bloom, Stan Cosby (-10).

August Major Tournament

(MAJOR) Lake Wildwood Men's Club Net Championship. Individual stroke play, combining scores from both rounds on Aug. 9 and 16. Players play from designated tees in flights.

The Aug.16 round will be followed by lunch and a meeting, introducing the slate of officers for the next season: President, Rob Crossland; Vice President, Gene Vanderplatts; Secretary, Darrell Hendricks; Treasurer, Bob Martin.

TPC Standings – Top 11: Gene Vanderplatts (205.5); Tom Fridman (186.5), Jim Quintal (176.8), Douglas Dorfmeier (177), Mike Mckee (157), Dave Doench (156), Jim Keck (153.5), Bill Brewster (152.5), Dennis Armstrong (152), Kenneth Bloom (150.5) and Danny Naillon (150.5).

Hole in One: Congratulations, Ron Ban, on your hole-in-one. Also, congratulations, Mike Ramsey, for your hole-in-one on #9 with an 8 iron. Nice shots, gentlemen.

We had three new members attend this month's Meet & Greet, put on by Dave Doench. These are very informative meetings for our newest members and help to bring them up to speed on our Men's Club rules and tee time bookings.

Enjoy the rest of this summer and our 2017 golf season.