Couples’ Golf Tourney coming up

The Couples Invitational Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, October 28. There will be a 1 p.m. shotgun start for the tournament.
The cost will be $150 per foursome which includestwo members and two guests.
Everybody is welcome but you must have a USGA handicap index. For more information or to sign up, please stop by the Pro Shop.
Twilight golf in October will be moved to Tuesday, October 24 at 4 p.m.
This will be the last twilight couples golf tournament of the year so stop in the Pro Shop to sign up.
The cost will be $42 per couple.
Roots and Wings will hold their annual golf tournament on Sunday,October 29 with a 100 p.m. shotgun start.
All open play golfers will have an 8a.m.shotgun start
