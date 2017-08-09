Clubhouse Dinner Service Suspended | TheUnion.com

Clubhouse Dinner Service Suspended
August 9, 2017
Clubhouse Dinner Service
You've heard of too many cooks in the kitchen. Unfortunately that is not our case. Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, our formal dinner service will not be available through Monday, August 14th. However, the bar & grill menu will still be available for those still wanting a quick bite during the warm weekend evenings!
We look forward to seeing you for our regular lunch and brunch hours over the weekend. We greatly apologize for any inconvenience and hope to be honored with your dining patronage next week.
