Celebrating the Communities

A joint Mixer presented by the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce gathered in Lake Wildwood's new Clubhouse last week.

Sponsored by the Community Relations Committee, the two hour event was to recognize the spirit of cooperation between the gated community and western Nevada County's business and professional leaders.

"With all the recent news about our lake it is important that there is some positive news about the wonderful people in this community who give hundreds of volunteer hours to non-profits in Nevada County each month," said Rec Committee Spokeswoman Lynda Murphy. "The Mixer is our attempt to break down walls within our county."

More than 100 attendees were served refreshments and snacks provided by the Clubhouse kitchen staff.