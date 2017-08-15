Celebrating 60 Years
August 15, 2017
Please join us in celebrating 60 wonderful years of wedded life. Bill Fagan and I, Cathy Furlano, were wed on August 17, 1957, in the small steel town of Braddock, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburgh. We met in high school and have been together ever since.
We moved to Anaheim, California, in 1970, where we raised our children — Denna, Chris and Sean — and pursued college degrees at California State University, Fullerton.
Before retiring and moving to Lake Wildwood, Bill was employed by AT&T, and I traveled the world as a representative of The American Institute for Foreign Study.
For this very great occasion, we enjoyed a Gourmet Wine Train Trip in Napa Valley with our children and their spouses. Not much more to say on this except it has been one helluva ride.
