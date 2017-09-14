Cathy’s Space— Zihautanejo Revisited

In a recent meditation with Davidji, I was reminded of the movie Shawshank Redemption in which Andy (Tim Robbins) and Red (Morgan Freeman) are incarcerated in a maximum-security prison in upstate Maine. Andy shares with Red that his dream is to escape the confinement of the prison and start a new life in Zihuatanejo, a sleepy, fishing village on the Pacific Coast of Mexico. He asks Red to join him there, but Red fears he could not make it in the outside world. Andy, then, reminds Red that we all have two choices: Get Busy Living or Get Busy Dying.

It took Andy almost 20 years to lay the groundwork that finally led to his escape from the prison and eventual arrival in the sleepy seaside village. He made the choice to get busy living, and fulfilled his dream of living in a warm place that has no memory.

We all live with fears of change and are restricted by old familiar behaviors that keep us in our comfort zone and, in a sense, imprisoned. Retirement is not a time of pulling back and staying safe. It is the opportune time to take that leap of faith and search for your Zihautanejo by venturing out of that comfort zone and experimenting with ideas that you once thought out of your reach.

Zihautanejo is not necessarily a place—it is a state of mind. However if you are searching for a calm, peaceful shore to just sit and explore those dreams and ideas, look around you. There are so many sleepy lakeside coves that could well be your Zihuatanejo. I found mine, and I stop by each morning to just sit and enjoy the beauty of nature while I plan the next crazy project that challenges my brain and body. I have decided to Get Busy Living. How about you?

Cathy Fagan