By Dave Doench

Yes, it's true, "Caroling on the Green" is returning to the Golf Course and the Christmas season is just around the bend. Caroling is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 20, starting with check-in at 5 p.m., proceeding to the Golf Course at 5:30 p.m. and then followed by a great dinner in the Cedar Room at 7 p.m., with a continuation of singing Christmas carols. Now is the time to mark this on your calendar.

The dinner is open to all residents, not just the golfing community. However we will be limited to 20 to 24 golf carts to go on the Course to sing. And no, the golf carts will not be singing! Golf carts must have headlights and brake lights!

I will start signing up volunteers in November for the golf carts and for those who want to attend the dinner. Please look for the articles in the e-Bits and The Wildwood Independent.

There are many reasons to participate in this event: 1. Come out and have fun! 2. Meet new people! And 3. It is free, except for dinner.

Any questions, please call Dave Doench, 432-0589.