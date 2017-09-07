Breaking down walls

A combined group of Western Nevada County chambers of commerce joined a Lake Wildwood sponsored open house Wednesday night at the community’s new Clubhouse.

Organizers, Wildwood’s Community Relations Committee, hosted the two-hour event in the spirit of cooperation and inclusion with the area’s business leaders.

"The Mixer is our attempt to break down walls within our county and one of the reasons we joined The Greater Grass Valley Chamber months ago," said Community Relations Committee spokeswoman Lynda Murphy.

"With all the news about our lake it is important that there is some positive news about the wonderful people in this community."

Some 100 plus attendees were served refreshments and snacks provide by the Clubhouse kitchen staff.