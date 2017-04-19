Beyond Reasonable Doubt | TheUnion.com

Little Theatre

Last Weekend

Lake Wildwood Little Theatre's dinner presentation of "A Taste of Wine and Murder" is almost sold out! We have a few seats for Thursday and Saturday nights. The cost of tickets is $37 per person and may be purchased by contacting Conni Barker at conniL1970@comcast.net or 205-9581. The show dates with seats still available are May 4 and 6.

For your dining pleasure, Chef Fagan is preparing a full Italian meal, with antipasto-style salad, chicken scallopini, two pastas, roast Italian vegetables and an assortment of desserts.

The international cast bringing this mystery to light are Rocco Rottingrape (Paul Hauck) and Papa Vito Salmonelli (Hal Jorgensen) from Italy, Otto von Schnapps (Ward Thompson) from Germany, along with Nevada County prominent viticulturists, Hedy Shablee (Judy Armstrong) and Tiny Bubbles (Mary Lynn Peters), and local beauty Marilyn Merlot (Trudy Tyrrell). Our own infamous former Nevada County special investigator, Bacchus (Don Queen) is the lead detective who will help you, the audience, sort out all of the pertinent information and facts before you write your summation, with supporting logic, to show your verdict beyond reasonable doubt.