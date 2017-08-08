Beach Closure and Lake No Swim Advisory Continues | TheUnion.com

Lake Update – Update 8/8/17

Members of the Lake Committee and the General Manager met with the Nevada County Directors of Public Health, Environmental Health, Public Works and Community Development Monday afternoon to discuss all aspects of the

E. coli investigation. As of that time 13 total reported cases of E. coli infections have been reported, including 10 children and 3 adults. All cases have been diagnosed as E. coli 0157:H7. However, these numbers can change daily.

The common thread among all the cases is they were at the main Commodore Beach area, between July 15 and July 22 and ingested the Lake water in the very shallow zone along the shoreline. Moving forward, Lake Wildwood and the County will be sharing their water testing data from all areas of the Lake.

E. coli are present in the intestines of all warm-blooded animals, but most are harmless. Routine water quality tests do not distinguish the toxigenic strains of E. coli from the more common harmless strains normally present. When the

E. coli counts increase, that indicates a potential increase to health risk. Governmental agencies have specified specific risk-based standards for assessing the safety of recreational water. No samples collected from the weekly Lake Wildwood testing program have exceeded the recreational limits.

As a result of this E. coli outbreak, the County Health Department collected and submitted water samples from Lake Wildwood's shallow beach areas to the Placer County Public Health laboratory where they have the specialized capabilities to detect the E. coli 0157:H7 strain. Results from that testing have not been returned yet. The County and Lake Wildwood will continue joint sampling of all areas of the Lake.

Recommended Stories For You

The County is proceeding in a logical progression of testing and elimination to find the cause of this outbreak. The most likely sources of waterborne E. coli contamination are sewage, animal contamination, and person-to-person contamination. The County Public Works Department immediately launched an examination of the sewage system looking for leaks. This examination included injecting fluorescent dyes into the sewer lines to help detect any signs of leakage. No evidence of sewer leakage has been found, but more sophisticated sewer integrity testing is planned.

The County Health Department has recruited resources not available locally to assist with the investigation. These include scientists from the State Health Department Lab, U.C. Davis and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. This team will be conducting extensive water testing to determine if E. coli 0157:H7 can currently be detected in our Lake water or in the Beach sand at the water line. They will also be testing the scat of deer and geese in the area to see if our local wildlife may be the source of the E coli 0157:H7. Plans are being developed to conduct an examination of the watershed to look for possible sources of contamination. These tests are all time consuming but we are fortunate to have many supporting agencies working together to accomplish this goal. It is important to remember that up to this point, E. coli 0157:H7 has not been detected in our water and this is an important piece of the investigation.

We were very impressed with the professionalism and cooperation from the County and will be working in concert with them to assist in any way possible. The Health Department will be providing us with much more frequent updates for the public and the LWA membership. The County Health Department is the lead agency responsible for coordinating the investigation with close cooperation from Environmental Health and Public Works. The LWA General Manager is the central point of contact for the Association with these agencies.

When we can reopen the Beaches again will depend on the results of the investigation and testing, but the Center for Disease Control specifies that we wait a minimum of 30 days after the last known exposure event before this can happen. Realistically, this means that it will be problematic to have the Beaches open by the Labor Day weekend. Currently the entire Lake remains under a Health Department's no swim advisory although our own E. coli testing sampled farther out in the swim zones does not indicate any levels that exceed California Recreational Standards. Efforts are underway to address the testing discrepancy between the shallow shoreline zones and the deeper water areas. Swimming anywhere in the Lake remains a "swim at your own risk" zone. We will be providing continuing updates from the County as soon as they are received.