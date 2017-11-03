Area Rotarians Making a Difference for Fire Victims

The five local Rotary Clubs (Penn Valley, Grass Valley, Nevada City, Grass Valley South, and Nevada City 49er Breakfast Rotary) have come together to help raise funds for those displaced by the recent devastating Lobo and McCourtney fires here in Western Nevada County.

Grass Valley Police Chaplains and local community leaders have partnered together to organize the Community Disaster Response Fund for Nevada County to help local residents reconstruct their homes, property, and lives. To jump start our Community Disaster Response effort, the five Rotary Clubs of Western Nevada County are launching this funding campaign that will support this effort.

Rotary's focus is Making A Difference.

You are invited to join us making a difference for friends and neighbors in our own community today. 100% of the funds collected will be distributed to local families by the Community Disaster Response Fund for Nevada County. To learn more and/or make a donation of any amount, please visit Support Nevada County Residents Rebuild. (https://givingtrail.org/campaigns/200110/support-nevada-county-ca-residents-rebuild-after-fires).

This campaign is a demonstration of the many ways the Rotary Clubs of Penn Valley, Grass Valley, Grass Valley South, Nevada City and Nevada City 49er Breakfast connect people to serve a broad range of objectives and needs acting locally and globally.

Make a difference in the lives for our local friends and neighbors by donating now. 100% of funds collected will be distributed to local families by the Community Disaster Response Fund for Nevada County. Nominal administrative fees associated with this funding effort will be reimbursed by the Rotary Clubs of Penn Valley, Grass Valley, Grass Valley South, Nevada City and Nevada City 49er Breakfast so that every dollar you donate will go to the Community Disaster Response Fund.