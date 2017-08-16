Admin posts new The Oaks-Clubhouse hours
August 16, 2017
Until Further Notice
New Hours of Operation
for The Oaks Clubhouse
as of August 16:
Lunch
(service available in the Pine Room, Bar, and Patio)
Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Brunch
(service available in the Pine Room, Bar, and Patio)
Saturday and Sunday Brunch 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dinner
(service available in the Pine Room, Bar, and Patio)
Reservations will be available in the Pine Room Thursday- Saturday from 5-8 p.m.. We will offer selections from the Bar & Grill Menu Below, additionally on Thursday will we offer a Prime Rib Special , and on Friday & Saturday a single Specialty Dish to add variety.
19th Hole Bar & Grill
Sunday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Serving On the Go items starting at 7 a.m. and serving the Bar & Grill Menu Below from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. with the Bar remaining open until 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., serving On the Go items and serving the Bar & Grill Menu below until 8 p.m. with the Bar remaining open until 10PM.
