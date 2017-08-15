Adam Weiss headlines Garden Club meet

Lake Wildwood Garden Club presents Adam Weiss, owner and president of Weiss Landscaping Inc. The company was founded in 2007 when Adam bought a used trailer and his business partner, Brian Coalson, bought a commercial lawn mower.

In 2014, the company merged with BP Landscapes Inc. and partnered with Bob Zucca. Adam graduated from Cal Poly in 2001 and has worked as a stonemason and a technician for Autometrix. (tech company). Adam has a lifetime of plant and soil knowledge as a son of Marty Weiss of Weiss Brothers Nursery. He is involved in landscape design, residential and commercial maintenance and installation, dedicated service and repair.

Join us on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m., in the Oak Room in the Community Center for an informative program aptly named Ask Adam. Send your questions on all aspects of landscaping to sskyte@comcast.net by Sept. 8, so Adam will be able address your questions. Guests are welcome. Any questions, please contact Sherin Kyte at 432-3843.