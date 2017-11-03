2017 Holiday Lights in the Park!

New this Year: Free display entries

for families, non-profit groups,

and Chamber members

By Nicole Van Vacas Gagnon

The third annual Holiday Lights in Park event is being planned and coordinated by the Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce (PVACOC). Join us in participating in the tremendously successful and highly visible event.

This event is a community participation way of viewing lots of holiday light displays in one collection, for one weekend only in Western Gateway Park. Mark your calendars for Friday, December 15, and Saturday, December 16 from 5:30-9:30PM each night. In the last two years, the event averaged over 500 vehicle visits each night.

Displays can be unique creations, or collections of off the shelf holiday decorations. This year the chamber is able to offer no display entry fees or generator costs to any group that is non-profit, a club, families or individuals. Also, any business that is a PVACOC member will receive free entry. If you haven't become a member now- this is the time to join, and get a lot of visibility as a member of this community. Even businesses in Grass Valley and Nevada City can join as members.

The Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is able to offer these waived costs this year due to the support and generosity of our major Gold Sponsors for 2017. They are Plaza Tire, Penn Valley Mini Storage, Rotary Club of Penn Valley, Penn Valley True Value Hardware, and Wildflower Nursery Garden and Gift shop. We still have sponsorship opportunities available for businesses, organizations, and individuals.

Register now to reserve your display spots. Displays can be anything that is lighted and rated for outdoor use, from pre-purchased items, to homemade creative displays, and outdoor power cords. PVACOC is also seeking donated goodie bag gift giveaway items for the first 50 cars each evening.

In addition to promoting a festive community spirit, PVACOC is also proud that the Holiday Lights in the Park will host a donation drop off location for the Interfaith Food Ministry which is in need of non-perishable foods for families in our area.

The Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered Western Gateway Park, the Union/TWI newspaper, and KNCO radio to make this Holiday Wonderland even more memorable. "Like" the Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page for more information and to view the video from the first year. Visit the website at: http://www.pennvalleycoc.org, or contact: (530) 432-1802, email: info@pennvalleycoc.org.

Vehicles driving through last year's Holiday Lights in the Park event at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley. The 2017 Holiday Lights in the Park will take place on December, 15 & 16 this year.