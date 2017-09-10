Trump joins Marching Presidents for 51 annual Constitution Day Parade in Nevada City

On September 17 1787, 39 delegates from up and down colonial America, convened to sign the United States Constitution. More than 200 years later, Nevada City strives to keep that history alive with its 51 annual Constitution Day weekend, which featured a reenactment of the signing of the document and culiminated Sunday with the parade chock full of flashy cars and eye catching floats.

The highlight of the parade is the famous Marching Presidents.

Founded in 1988, The Marching Presidents strive to represent each of the United States' 43 Presidents and first ladies.

This year Donald and Melania Trump, portrayed by Rick Ewald and Stephanie Siehr, joined in the fun and posed with parade goers while a pair of his secret service watched closely nearby.