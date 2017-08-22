Truckee police: 4 men linked to multiple bicycle thefts; value of stolen items over $125K

Truckee police have arrested four brothers after a months-long investigation into bicycle thefts that ranged into Placer County and Nevada, and involved over $125,000 in stolen items, authorities said.

Jesus Gallardo Macias, 25; Juan Carlos Gallardo Macias, 29; Martin Gallardo Macias, 27; and Sergio Gallardo Macias, 23, face charges of receipt of known stolen property and criminal conspiracy. All the men, except Jesus Gallardo Macias, also face a grand theft charge, jail records state.

Arrested Sunday on Brockway Road in Truckee, the San Francisco residents remained in jail Tuesday afternoon on $750,000 in bond, records state.

"I am exceptionally proud of our officers for their diligence and continued efforts in this investigation," Truckee Police Chief Rob Leftwich said in a release. "I am very appreciative of the support and collaboration that the Placer County Sheriff's Office provided."

Searches led police to recover about $70,000 worth of bicycles and related items. The value of all items stolen from the Truckee-Tahoe region is over $125,000, authorities said.

Police ask potential victims to wait instead of calling about their property, which will give authorities time to inventory the stolen items.

According to police, the theft of expensive mountain bikes began in June. The thieves typically would steal bikes that were on vehicle racks and secured with a lock.

"Investigators quickly determined that these thefts were not only occurring in the Truckee area, but also in Tahoe City, Squaw Valley and Carson City, Nevada," the release states. "In conjunction with the Placer County Sheriff's Office, Truckee police detectives began a joint investigation into the thefts."

Police said surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects stealing bicycles and at one point got the make and model of a vehicle linked to the thefts, though no identification was made.

Then, around 10 p.m. Saturday, a Truckee officer patrolling an area targeted by the thieves spotted the suspects' vehicle. He stopped the car and once other officers arrived, arrested the four brothers, the release states.

Police said they spent numerous hours conducting surveillance and bait bike operations during the investigation.

"It was very frustrating to see on social media that our community had the impression that we were not conducting any type of special investigations or bait bike operations," Truckee Detective-Sgt. Danny Renfrow said in the release. "In reality, we were doing all that and more. We, obviously, could not release that information because it possibly could have jeopardized the integrity of the investigation."