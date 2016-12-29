Truckee attorney LaChance appointed Nevada County Superior Court Commissioner | TheUnion.com

Jason LaChance, a private practice attorney in Truckee since 2004 who’s served as managing partner of Collinson and LaChance, Attorneys at Law, the past two years, has been named The Nevada County Superior Court commissioner, The Superior Court of California, Nevada County and Sierra County announced on Wednesday.

LaChance replaces Yvette Durant, who was appointed a judge in the Sierra County Superior Court by Gov. Jerry Brown on Dec. 23. Durant fills the vacancy left by the death of Judge John P. Kennelly.

“I’m beyond excited,” LaChance said. “It’s all happening really quick.”

LaChance will begin his new assignment on Wednesday.

LaChance’s practice has been centered on family law and he has provided counsel on landlord and tenant law, estate planning and probate, real property litigation and residential real estate transaction cases.

As commissioner, LaChance will hear child support matters in which the local agency establishes, modifies or enforces a child support order. His duties will include taking testimony, establishing a record, evaluating evidence, making decisions or recommendations and entering judgments or orders based on stipulated agreements.

“I think it really plays into my strengths because I’m a pretty empathetic person,” LaChance said. “It shouldn’t be an element of power but an element of helping people.”

He will also hear other matters, including family law and traffic.

