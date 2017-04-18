Tree crashed through home in Penn Valley | TheUnion.com

Penn Valley's Ralph Magliocca narrowly escaped injury when an old growth oak tree came crashing through the living room of his mobile home Monday afternoon.

"I knew it was coming down on me," Magliocca said when he heard a big crack come from the tree. "So I rolled out of my arm chair and out of the way. One limb just missed my leg."

Magliocca had noticed the tree leaning a few days prior when a tornado warning was issued Thursday.

By 1:30 p.m. Monday the tree, estimated between 300 and 500 years old, had effectively demolished half of Magliocca's Creekside Mobile Home Park unit.

Magliocca estimated that $10,000 worth of furniture was damaged.

A portion of the tree managed to come to rest on top of Magliocca's pickup truck as well.

"I just got it smogged too," Magliocca said.

By Tuesday afternoon, tree trimming crews could be seen using a tractor and chain saws to move the large portions of the tree's trunk. A crane is expected to be on the scene Wednesday to pull the remainder of the tree off of the vehicle and mobile home unit.

The event has since displaced Magliocca, his wife, and their cats, though the family has since been taken in by the couple's daughter.

"I wish I could say this should've happened to someone else," Magliocca said, who was ultimately grateful that no one was hurt in the incident.

