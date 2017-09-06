Trash services set to resume in Nevada County

Waste Management of Nevada County will return to normal collection schedules Thursday, according to a news release.

Customers who did not have their trash, recycling or green waste collected Tuesday are asked to set their carts curbside Thursday. Customers who were not serviced Wednesday are asked to set their carts out Saturday, the company said.

Services were suspended this week due to an equipment failure on a compressor that helps fuel the company's fleet of natural gas-powered trucks. About 5,000 customers in Grass Valley and Nevada City were affected, the company said.

According to Paul Rosynsky, a communications specialist for Waste Management, the fueling equipment hasn't been fixed yet, but a truck is bringing in natural gas from another fueling station to power the western Nevada County fleet in the meantime.

A replacement part for the fueling equipment is expected to arrive and be installed Thursday, Rosynsky said.

