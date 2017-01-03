Traffic incidents decline after collision-laden Monday | TheUnion.com

Overnight snow and rain continued to cause traffic problems and force school closures today throughout Nevada County, but the problems have subsided substantially.

The California Highway Patrol reported a single-car crash on Rough and Ready Highway at Rex Reservoir Road. The vehicle was abandoned either late Monday or early Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Greg Tassone.

There have also been multiple vehicles that lost control Tuesday at Red Dog Road and Pasquale Road — the same spot where a crash Monday knocked down a power line and trapped a family of four inside until PG&E could arrive.

“It’s a typical spot,” Tassone said. “It’s a long downhill with a quick turn and it gets cold and icy. We’ve seen issues there before.”

According to Grass Valley Police Department Corporal Russell Johnson, there have been some traffic mishaps since Monday night but nothing involving injuries of which he’s aware.

“There were some cars sliding off the roadway, a couple of minor accidents. Nothing major,” he said.

Tassone said the local CHP office received more than 50 calls reporting collisions, cars sliding off the roadway, road blockages and other weather-related incidents on Monday.

“We handled many collisions,” Tassone said. “There were 10-plus collisions in a short period of time, and that’s just the ones were doing investigations on right now.”

Tassone added there could be more incidents that weren’t reported or will be reported in the near future.

He added the situation has been much more stable today.

“Today is a lot better than yesterday,” Tassone said. “Yesterday was pretty rough. We’ve only had a few minor collisions today.”

He did say the roads remain slick, particularly above Nevada City, because of the sleet.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for today through Wednesday afternoon, a result of both the local rain and the melting snow from higher elevations.

“The main problem is the flooding,” said Jim Turpen, the foreman at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary in Nevada City, as he cleared slush from blocking the drains in front of the mortuary.

Local schoolchildren were enjoying the rare snow day by sledding, throwing snowballs and making snowmen in Pioneeer Park.

“Right now I’d be in math,” 14-year-old Nina Lyons said while surrounded by her friends.

Chains or four-wheel drive remain required on Highway 20 east of Nevada City, sections of Highway 49 north of Nevada City near Camptonville, Sierraville, Downieville and Sattley and for a long stretch over Donner Pass on Interstate 80. Chain restrictions on Highway 174 have been lifted.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Kochasic, there were 1.96 inches of rain recorded from midday Monday to midday today and 2.08 inches over the past 48 hours. He did not have measurable totals for snow.

North Lake Tahoe has been inundated with snow. In a 24-hour period, Boreal Ridge reported 30 inches, Homewood Mountain Resort reported 28 inches and Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows reported 22 inches.

Today’s low is expected to be 40 degrees with a high of 42, with winds from the southeast during the day changing to southward at night from 15 to 20 miles per hour.

There’s a 96 percent chance of rain on Wednesday, with a low of 38 and a high of 45. Rain is expected to taper off Thursday evening and break most of Friday, with a 50 percent chance of precipitation on Friday night.

Then it’s on to the weekend, where another heavy storm is expected.

“It’s going to be very similar to what we’ve been dealing with this week,” Kochasic said. “The amounts are fuzzy at this point, but for Grass Valley you can expect more rain and possibly more snow. We’ll know more in the next couple days.”

