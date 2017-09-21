Traffic fatality: Road closed on WB I-80 at Eagle Lakes due to multi-vehicle wreck, investigation

Roads have been closed on westbound I-80 at Eagles Lake due to a multi-vehicle accident 20 miles west of Truckee that involves at least one fatality, according to Emergency Command Officials.

The wreck was reported around 11 a.m., and involved a car driving into a tree in an embankment. The accident then progressed to involve a total of 16 vehicles, Emergency Command officials said.

Truckee fire, Cal Fire, Tahoe National Forest and ambulance units reported to the scene, and the lane is currently closed due to investigation procedures.

Caltrans estimates the lanes will reopen around 6 p.m. Some traffic is being rerouted at Kingvale.

Check back for more updates.

#TrafficAlert WB I-80 crashes have closed freeway at Eagle Lakes. Traffic being turned at Kingvale. CHP investigating and ETO @ 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/s6peskWjPf

Recommended Stories For You

— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 21, 2017