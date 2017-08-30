Three law enforcement officers shot in Sacramento

One sheriff's deputy and two CHP officers were shot near Fulton Avenue and Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento this afternoon, according to a CBS report.

The officers have been transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at the moment., the report states.

No suspect information is available at the moment.

According to CBS, the area is on lockdown and traffic is backing up on westbound Business 80. CHP has the Fulton Avenue offramps blocked due to the investigation.