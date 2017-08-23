Three Forks Bakery and Brewing Company in Nevada City celebrates three years

Three Forks Bakery & Brewing Company celebrated its third birthday Tuesday with a cowboy party and hot dog pop-up.

Employees and customers dressed up in their finest western wear to eat hot dogs and birthday cake and listen to live music from Broken Spoke at the Nevada City restaurant and pub on Commercial Street. Three Forks employees (from left) Ryan Brodie, Sam Kober and Ezekiel Pritchard serve hot dogs to customers.