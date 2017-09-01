Three candidates apply for Nevada City’s medical pot dispensary

Three prospective business owners submitted applications for Nevada City's medical cannabis dispensary.

Applications were due Thursday, and the city will allow only one dispensary to operate. The selection process staff created to determine the top candidate will need to be altered, according to City Planner Amy Wolfson.

The four-phase selection process was set up to weed through an anticipated large pool of candidates. But because only three applied, city council will hold a public hearing to amend that process. Wolfson said the public hearing will likely take place at the council's Sept. 13 meeting, but she couldn't provide an exact date.

According to Wolfson, one candidate proposed a business at 590 Searls Avenue, one at 569 Searls Avenue, and another at 440 Lower Grass Valley Road.

Wolfson declined to provide the candidates' names Friday, but said she'd release more information from the applications after consulting with the city's special attorney, who works with Nevada City solely on medical cannabis-related issues. That information, Wolfson said, will likely be available sometime next week.

The cost of the application process — over $10,000 for all four phases — will likely be lowered due to a smaller-than-anticipated candidate pool, Wolfson said.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.